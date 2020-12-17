Stress and feelings of isolation continue to mount for tri-state-area youths as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, according to local advocates discussing brain-health needs on Wednesday.
“I’ve gotten so many phone calls from parents asking, ‘What do I do with my children?’” said Taryn Fellinger, a school counselor with Maquoketa Valley Community School District. “We have seen a lot of anxiety.”
Fellinger was one of about 25 participants in a virtual listening session hosted by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Organizers sought to gather information on children’s brain-health needs — and gaps in services — in Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties.
“We want to hear from the community on what they’re seeing and hearing regarding children’s brain health,” said Peter Supple, the foundation’s economic opportunity coordinator, who organized the session.
He said the foundation’s brain health initiative originally addressed adult needs locally and then expanded its scope to assess the needs of children. The foundation hosted an in-person listening session on the topic in 2019 and this month is holding a trio of virtual sessions. Wednesday’s session was the middle of the three virtual events, following an initial session Sunday. The final session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today.
Supple said some of the concerns expressed at the initial session covered longstanding challenges — “We’ve heard about limited access to services in rural communities” — while other concerns are rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions in the lives of school-age children — “We’ve heard that teachers and educators are overwhelmed with the support they need to give children.”
Tony Ede, pastor at First Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa, said during Wednesday’s listening session that stress and isolation caused by COVID-19 disruptions have led to “an exponential increase in youth in my office (seeking counseling).”
“Many feel like they are so separated,” Ede said. “One student was on their third quarantine of the school year. They are feeling lonely, and as a pastoral counselor, my caseload has increased by leaps and bounds.”
Jessica Pape, a Western Dubuque Community School District board member also involved in local grade-level reading and youth initiatives, discussed the possibility of using mentorship programs to help link school-age youth dealing with stress to available resources.
“Having a caring adult in their life makes them more likely to reach out,” Pape said.
Session participants offered a “phone-a-friend-type” model as a possible way to reach youth feeling isolated by pandemic-related social disruption.
“Can we have some kind of a program where they are getting a friendly phone call every day?” asked Nancy Van Milligen, the community foundation’s president and CEO. “I love the idea of children knowing that someone cares for them outside of their family members.”
Supple said a local brain-health working group will analyze the issues discussed at the listening sessions and will share findings with Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, the local regional entity administering Iowa’s mental health system.