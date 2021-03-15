HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Authorities today released details about a crash Thursday in Grant County that left three people injured.
Arlene Kohn, 83, and her passenger, Brian Oberbroeckling, 64, both of Roscoe, Ill., and Dustin Edwards, 30, of Platteville, all suffered minor injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wisconsin 11 and Wisconsin 80 in Hazel Green. A press release states that Kohn's vehicle was stopped on Wisconsin 11 at the stop sign at the intersection when she pulled out in front of a southbound semi operated by Edwards.
The release states that Kohn, Oberbroeckling and Edwards were all wearing seat belts.