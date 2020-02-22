DES MOINES — A bill approved by an Iowa Senate committee this week would require people receiving public benefits to do far more reporting to the state.
The bill is aimed at more closely monitoring those who benefit from programs, including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, formerly known as food stamps.
“We know the system is there for vulnerable Iowans, but we need to be sure it’s maintained for just vulnerable Iowans,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, a member of the Senate Labor and Business Relations Committee that approved the measure.
Senate Bill 3158 would, for one thing, require that all Medicaid recipients work, volunteer or participate in a work program for 20 hours per week. There are some exceptions, including for those who are younger than 18 or older than 64, are certified to be physically or mentally unfit, are pregnant or are caretakers responsible for a child younger than 1.
It also requires new steps for SNAP recipients. They would have to participate in employment and training programs, for instance.
It also requires that recipients of these services report their participation in all of the above on a quarterly basis, rather than the annual requirement in place for most benefit programs.
“Could you imagine if you had to report to someone on your job and what you’d been doing for those three months?” asked Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, after hearing the bill had passed out of the Senate committee. “And now you’re working three part-time jobs to make it. You have kids at home. You’re working 60 hours a week.
“I just can’t believe how they think people will do all of this. So, then they miss their reporting period and become ineligible.”
During the committee meeting, Sen. William Dotzler Jr., D-Waterloo — who said his mother was raised in an orphanage because there was not yet a SNAP program to access — directly questioned the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig.
“Even if you do catch a few of those people, the question arises, ‘What do you do about their children?’” Dotzler said. “The only thing I can think about is that you and the party you’re in are pandering to the voters who have a total misunderstanding about food stamps and what it means to families.”
All of these changes would require the Iowa Department of Human Services to grow to administer them — a task that Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, called “herculean.”
Jochum said, “They have to have someone not just to track it, but if they aren’t doing it, they have to make them ineligible. And then put them back on a month later when they are eligible. It was going to cost a lot more than just letting people have food.”
Koelker acknowledged the potential scope of the proposal but said she trusted DHS as the best people to handle it.
The bill passed the committee by a vote of 6-5, along party lines, and now is eligible for consideration by the full Senate.