The longstanding issue of using Native American iconography in school and sports mascots has drawn renewed attention after the discontinuation of the Washington Redskins name last month.
Some Wisconsin schools have stepped away from American Indian images. However, the use of such icons persists in about 30 districts, including Belmont, Lancaster, Potosi and Prairie du Chien, whose mascots are the Braves, Flying Arrows, Chieftains and Blackhawks, respectively.
District leaders said they have not received complaints about their mascots. But Brandon Thoms, a spokesman for Wisconsin Indian Education Association, said silence does not imply consent.
“You will find that the majority of Native people … object strongly,” he said. “It really adds to the misguided notion that Native people are some relic of our history as a nation, as opposed to being living, breathing, contributing members to society today.”
The association has led efforts to end the use of Native American mascots in Wisconsin schools and has called on districts to make those changes.
Belmont’s mascot, which consists of an arrowhead and stylized letter “B,” has not drawn community attention, according to School Board President Vaughn Mester, who directed further questions to the district’s new superintendent.
Wayne Anderson said he inquired about the mascot when he interviewed for his post earlier this year.
“If (the school board) thought in any way that their logo was causing people distress, I am sure that they would consider working with the community to find an acceptable change,” he said.
Potosi Superintendent Kurt Cohen said school leaders have not discussed the issue recently. The district continues to use the Chieftains mascot to maintain “a sense of tradition,” he wrote in an email.
However, the district has transitioned from using an American Indian headdress logo to one that includes a crest featuring a feathered spear, laurel wreath and book.
Lancaster Superintendent Rob Wagner and Andy Banasik, Prairie du Chien district administrator, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The American Psychological Association since 2005 has called for the retirement of American Indian mascots, citing the harm stereotypical representations have on identity development and self-esteem of Native American youth.
The association contends that mascots also teach non-American Indian children that participating in “culturally abusive behavior” is acceptable.
Thoms said the issue could be resolved through education. He suggested contacting tribal communities, which often have historic preservation departments and robust websites.
“If you talk to Native people, they’ll tell you that the way to honor us is to respect us,” he said. “Respect our opinions on issues such as this.”