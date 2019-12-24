Tom Jean recently was re-elected to another three-year term as the Lafayette County highway commissioner.
County supervisors backed him with a unanimous vote.
He was one of two candidates that the county board considered for the position.
The other was Ronald Westemeier, a Shullsburg High School graduate who previously worked as a patrolman in Kendall Township in Lafayette County. Westemeier currently works at Vendors Unlimited in Dubuque as a service technician.
Jean has served as the county highway commissioner since 2005.
Before the election by the county board for the position, Jean pointed out that, during his tenure, 21 bridges have been replaced in the county and local road system and nearly $4 million in county and local road improvements have been made.
In addition, he said the county now uses the least amount of road salt of any county in the state during the winter, while still keeping local roadways open and safe for motorists.