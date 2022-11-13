BELLEVUE, Iowa — A judge has denied the request to lower the $1 million bond for a Jackson County man accused of killing his wife.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55. He has pleaded not guilty.
Prichard’s attorney, Miguel Puentes, filed a motion to reduce Prichard’s $1 million bond on Oct. 25.
On Oct. 26, Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Nicole Leonard filed a resistance to Puentes’ motion.
“(Christopher Prichard) is subject to a life sentence which inherently makes him a flight risk,” the resistance states. “It also places those who are listed as witnesses for the State as well as the general public in danger of further harm if (Christopher Prichard) is released on bond with no restrictions or conditions.”
The resistance also notes that Christopher Prichard had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear to serve a six-day jail sentence on Sept. 30 for violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
Iowa District Court Judge Mark Lawson recently denied the motion for bond reduction after giving “strong consideration to the safety of the community and the likelihood (Christopher Prichard) shall appear for further proceedings,” documents state.
Court documents state that Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue on Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard “dead from an apparent gunshot wound.”
On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested on an existing warrant for allegedly violating the no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
“During the time of (Christopher Prichard’s) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela,” documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard said he was angry about the no-contact order.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” documents state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”
Christopher Prichard’s next hearing is set for Dec. 2. A trial date has not yet been set.