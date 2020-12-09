A rural Dubuque man pleaded guilty to prostitution charges last week and was sentenced to probation.
Bruce W. Menadue, 41, submitted a written guilty plea to three prostitution charges on Friday, according to court records, though documents were not available until Monday. Menadue also pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree theft and waived his right to a sentencing hearing.
Menadue was sentenced to 24 months of probation, as outlined in his plea agreement. He will spend one year of that time at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street.
Menadue also received a suspended two-year prison sentence and suspended $625 fine for each of the prostitution charges. He would have to serve each prison sentence consecutively and pay the fines if he breaks his probation.
Menadue was sentenced to 45 days in jail for the fourth-degree theft charge but was credited with 45 days previously served.
A fourth prostitution charge, as well as charges of fifth-degree theft and third-degree harassment, were dismissed as part of Menadue’s plea deal, court documents state.
Also filed Monday were no-contact orders between Menadue and the four women named in the prostitution charges, which will be in effect until Dec. 7, 2025. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
One of the prostitution charges to which Menadue pleaded guilty stemmed from a January incident in which law enforcement officials said Menadue left a note for a woman at Laundry Max, 1650 University Ave., saying he would pay her $700 if she had sex with him. The third-degree harassment charge also stemmed from reports of a similar note left on the vehicle of a different woman while she was shopping at Walmart in January.
The other two prostitution charges followed separate incidents in April and May in which law enforcement officials said Menadue sent Facebook messages to women, identifying himself as Dominick Fredrick and Dominick Kirkpatrick, according to court documents. In both cases, he offered money in exchange for sexual favors.
The fourth-degree theft charge was related to the theft of a cell phone.