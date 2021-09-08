Dubuque native Bill Winders first became familiar with labor unions watching his father work as a carpenter and become a union member.
Winders has now spent 42 years highlighting the work of local labor unions in the Dubuque Leader newspaper. Though he has a few helping hands, he often takes on all needed roles to put out the weekly publication, from writing articles to laying out pages.
“It’s a constant challenge, not only month to month, but week to week, day to day,” he said. “You have to react quickly to things, and that leads to excitement. There isn’t a day you can just sit.”
Mary Sand, Dubuque Federation of Labor president, said that Winders can be found at every union event or volunteer opportunity, often with a camera in hand to capture images for the Leader.
“This guy will dedicate time, day and night,” she said. “He does what it takes to support the union, whether he has to be there at seven in the morning or nine at night.”
Winders said he first got to know how to work at a newspaper through the Archdiocesan publication The Witness, where he worked for a decade after graduating college. He decided to head the Dubuque Leader after hearing of an opening.
“I said, ‘I think I know enough to run a newspaper,’ and lo and behold, I didn’t,” he said with a laugh.
Through his work with local union members, Winders said security and safety on the job are still the primary concerns of local workers.
“There have been no strikes in Dubuque for 25 years,” he said. “That shows that people on both sides, management and the union, are talking. This city continues to grow, and I think thrive, in those factions of the community.”
He added that he has enjoyed getting to know a lot of people through the Leader, both through volunteer events and interacting with readers.
Winders also tries to highlight the contributions of women to unions, as union jobs typically have few women in key roles.
While the Dubuque Leader and union events take up a majority of his time, Winders said he also is involved with veterans organizations in the area. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1970.
Sand said she isn’t sure if the Dubuque Leader will go on after Winders leaves, which would create a hole in the local union community.
Sand added that Winders doesn’t typically like recognition for what he does, but he is a “staunch supporter” of the local union behind the scenes.
“There’s always people out there that are in the public eye that do things for labor, and people know who they are, but there are so many people behind the scenes that do so much,” Sand said.
Winders joked that he will not stop his efforts at the Dubuque Leader “until I’m dead.”
“But I am slowing up,” he noted. “I spend more time on things, perhaps. But I don’t make the mistakes that I used to.”