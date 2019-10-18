The president of a Dubuque seminary has resigned to take a job with a Texas-based leadership organization.
Officials from Wartburg Theological Seminary announced Thursday that the Rev. Louise Johnson is resigning effective Dec. 31.
She is leaving the position to become the director of leadership development at LEAD, a nonprofit that aims to grow Christian leaders, according to the organization’s website.
Johnson has served as president of Wartburg since 2015, according to the school. The seminary is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.