A newly finished, $10 million project at Dubuque’s landfill will turn one man’s trash into another man’s energy.
Starting this week, the completed gas control and collection system and gas processing facility will capture methane produced at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill and convert it into usable natural gas capable of heating more than 2,700 homes annually.
Previously, gases produced by the decomposition of organic waste in the landfill — primarily methane — were collected in wells and burned to prevent them from escaping into the atmosphere.
With the $10 million project completed, that methane now will be collected by about 60 gas wells and transferred to the new gas processing facility at the landfill located off of Airborne Road. The facility will process and clean the gas so it can be inserted into Black Hills Energy pipelines and distributed as renewable natural gas.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the project will greatly improve the city’s and county’s impact on the environment while also providing the local economy with a new renewable energy source.
“It takes what is at best a greenhouse gas that is created from the landfill and turns it into a renewable product,” he said. “It’s a project that is both environmentally and economically sustainable.”
The solid waste agency funded $720,000 of the project to expand its gas wells. The remainder was funded by Dubuque Gas Producers LLC, a subsidiary of Landfill Group LLC, a landfill gas conglomerate based in North Carolina that will operate the facility and sell the produced natural gas to Black Hills Energy, which extended its pipeline to connect with the gas processing center.
John Klostermann, city public works director and a member of the solid waste agency board of directors, said construction on the facility began in the fall of 2020 and only was briefly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were able to continue working on the project through last year,” he said. “It’s amazing they were able to keep working through this and make this a reality today.”
Ken Miller, solid waste agency administrator, said landfill officials had considered options to capture and use methane produced at the site since 2010, though several of those initiatives failed to gain momentum. The agency originally selected Trillium — a subsidiary of Love’s truck stop chain — to develop the project, but the company pulled out last year.
Along with reducing the environmental impact of the landfill, the project also will generate additional revenue, with 3.5% of all gas sale revenues earned through the gas processing facility going to the solid waste agency. That is estimated at $80,000 in revenue annually.
Dubuque Gas Producers also will pay an annual $10,000 license fee to use the property.
“Before, we were just flaring off the gas,” Miller said. “Now, we are turning it into another revenue source.”
William Brinker, managing director of Landfill Group LLC, said the facility requires two or three staff to actively monitor and maintain its operations. He said that as the landfill continues to grow, more collection wells will be installed to ensure the additional methane is captured.
“The facility itself is capable of handling all of the flows that this landfill is ever expected to generate,” he said.
The new facility is the second in the community to convert methane gas into energy. The Dubuque Water and Resource Recovery Center captures and converts its methane gas into electricity.
Lyons said it is rare for a community the size of Dubuque to capture and use methane gas from both its solid and liquid waste.
“Dubuque has become one of the first places in the country that has a closed loop system on its wastewater and on its solid waste systems,” he said. “It’s another example of Dubuque punching way above its weight class.”