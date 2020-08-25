One day after Flexsteel Industries reported major losses, company leaders discussed past, current and future challenges faced by the business.
CEO Jerry Dittmer acknowledged during a conference call Tuesday that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been greater than the company initially anticipated.
“When we last spoke to you (in April), we had high hopes that the pandemic would be behind us by now,” Dittmer said. “Unfortunately, we are still in the grips of COVID, it is doing widespread damage to our well-being and the economy, and there is no end in sight.”
Flexsteel on Monday reported a nearly $26 million net loss for its fourth quarter, which ended on June 30, and a $26.8 million deficit for the fiscal year as a whole.
For the full fiscal year, which also wrapped up June 30, Flexsteel had net sales of $366.9 million, down 17% from $443.6 million one year prior.
Flexsteel, whose corporate headquarters is in Dubuque, is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of residential and contract upholstered furniture and products in the U.S.
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Derek Schmidt said the difficult quarter was largely caused by a swift and steep decline in demand.
“Demand began dropping rapidly at the end of March and then came to a screeching halt in April as our brick-and-mortar partners closed their doors due to COVID-19,” Schmidt said.
Dittmer expressed skepticism about whether there would be a quick return to normalcy for the furniture industry and, by extension, Flexsteel Industries.
He emphasized that consumer confidence and unemployment levels are both “important determinants of future demand,” and neither metric currently provides much reason for optimism. On top of that, ocean freight costs have risen substantially since the beginning of the pandemic and created supply-chain concerns, he said.
Flexsteel’s past year has been one of disappointment for many in Dubuque. The company in April announced plans to permanently close its production facility in Dubuque, resulting in the loss of 213 jobs.
Dittmer on Tuesday portrayed the closure of this facility — as well as another production facility in Starkville, Miss., and a distribution facility in Lancaster, Pa. — as fiscally responsible moves that allowed the company to reduce costs and position itself for a more successful future.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Flexsteel Vice President of Human Resources Stacy Kammes confirmed that production at the company’s Seippel Road facility was “ramped down” by the end of June. The future of that property is uncertain.
“The building is actively listed for sale,” Kammes wrote. “Flexsteel is working closely with the City of Dubuque and Dubuque Initiatives to find a prospective buyer.”
Kammes said Flexsteel continues to house its corporate headquarters at 385 Bell St., and the company employs 130 workers in Dubuque, a figure that includes corporate workers and some employed in a “fleet operation” division that services customers nationally.