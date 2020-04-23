Applications are now accepted for grants to support local food projects in Dubuque County.
Grants are available for as much as $5,000 per project, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Food Policy Council.
The release states that proposals must address at least one of the following: health, well-being, environmental resilience, justice and equity related to food systems.
The council awarded $20,000 in grants in 2019.
Applications are available at dubuquecounty.org/310/Food-Policy-Council or by sending a message to the council’s Facebook page.
Completed applications must be sent to Michaela Freiburger by emailing michaela.freiburger@gmail.com no later than June 10.