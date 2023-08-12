Police said a Dubuque man assaulted a woman and that officers found blood “all over” his residence.
Brandon S. Schueler, 31, of 2154 Morningview Road, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding air flow causing bodily injury, domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment and obstruction of emergency communications.
Court documents state that police were called to Schueler’s residence at about 12:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance. No one initially answered the door, but police eventually were given permission to search the residence by a woman with several visible injuries and blood on her body. Schueler was also in the residence.
Officers reported “there also appeared to be blood all over the house, and Schueler stated it was beets,” documents state. Officers observed items scattered throughout the residence and broken glass.
The woman was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of injuries, including a “severe” laceration to her leg, documents state.
The woman said she and Schueler had been out drinking, and Schueler began yelling at her. Schueler also threw her phone when she tried to call for help, documents state.
The women said Schueler bit her in the arm and kicked her multiple times in the head and ribs, documents state. The woman eventually was able to call her brother, who called 911.
When police knocked on the door, the woman reported that Schueler said, “’I’m going to (expletive) kill you’” and strangled her for about 45 seconds, documents state.