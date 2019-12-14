A Dubuque man accused of stealing more than $10,500 from a Dubuque restaurant at which he worked recently pleaded guilty.
Justin W. Orr, 32, of 2500 Central Ave., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree theft, a felony. Orr initially was charged with first-degree theft.
Court documents state that Orr admitted to stealing $10,691.55 from Taco Bell at 240 S. Locust St. over the course of several months.
In July, Orr stopped filing weekly business summaries, and company officials “believed Orr was stealing money from the daily deposits,” according to documents.
He reported that he was “dealing with legal trouble in Ohio,” then encountered vehicle problems and lost his residence and most of his possessions.
“Orr planned on paying back the money he had stolen but was unable to keep up and could no longer cover up the thefts,” the documents state.
Orr also faced charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia related to a November probation check, according to court documents. Those charges were dismissed by the court as part of a plea deal.
A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 3. A conviction of second-degree theft is punishable by a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Prosecutors and Orr’s attorney will recommend that he receive a deferred judgment and be put on probation for five years in addition to paying restitution, according to a plea agreement. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.