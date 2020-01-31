A nonprofit organization that provides services for sexual assault victims soon will move to a new location in Dubuque with twice as much space.
Joey Taylor, executive director of Riverview Center, said the organization will move to 1789 Elm St. early this spring. It will be the first entity to move into the space formerly occupied by Crescent Community Health Center, which relocated to a larger space across the street late last year.
“It is something we have thought about for a very long time, and we decided now was the right time to take the plunge,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, with the extra square footage, it will impact the reach we can have in the community.”
Riverview Center provides sexual assault services in 14 northeast Iowa counties, as well as sexual or domestic violence services in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois. According to its website, services are provided free to all clients.
The new location will provide Riverview Center with approximately 8,000 square feet of space.
The extra room will allow Riverview Center to introduce new forms of therapy, including play therapies for children. Taylor also said Riverview Center will introduce eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing, a psychotherapy treatment that helps alleviate distress related to traumatic memories.
The nonprofit aims to increase its staffing as well.
Taylor said Riverview Center has turned away interns in previous years because it didn’t have the space to accommodate them. The extra square footage means the nonprofit will be able to bring such workers on board.
Taylor also noted that the new, more visible location could increase the volume of services provided. If that is the case, there could be in uptick in paid staffing as well.
Riverview Center is currently located at 2600 Dodge St. and will operate out of that site until the new location is ready.
“(The Dodge Street space) was never intended to be a long-term space,” Taylor explained. “It is more of a shopping area, and it lacks some of the confidentiality we would like for our clients.”
Work has started on the interior buildout for the new location.
The historic building formerly housed Dubuque Casket Co. Dubuque company Gronen later renovated the property into a multi-use facility, with apartments on the upper levels and space for nonprofits on the lower one.
The building previously housed Project Concern and Crescent Community Health Center. Vice President Mary Gronen said she is happy to see that another nonprofit soon will utilize it.
“Ever since we redeveloped that building, the intent was for that first level to be used for nonprofit organizations that could serve the population of that neighborhood,” she said. “Now, we are so happy that Riverview Center will be occupying a portion of that space.”
The Elm Street facility still has space for additional nonprofits.