DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For Frank Thomas, a newly launched charity connected with the Field of Dreams in Dyersville that focuses on children with cancer and veterans comes from a place of passion.
Thomas — a Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — spoke on Wednesday about the launch of the Field of BIG Dreams charity at a press conference in downtown Dyersville. Thomas will serve as the nonprofit’s board chair.
“I’ve always been involved in charity, and I’m looking forward to this one,” Thomas said. “It’s a huge platform.”
Thomas spoke Wednesday about his personal connection with the charity’s mission of helping children with cancer and veterans.
“I lost my little sister at a very young age (to) leukemia,” he said. “I saw my family go through that. … My brother is a veteran. He did two stints overseas, and he lost friends.”
Starting in 2023, Field of BIG Dreams will begin awarding annual grants to organizations providing and supporting programs for children with cancer, military veterans and their families. Grant application information will be available in spring 2023, with the first grants awarded that summer.
Fundraising efforts already have kicked off. Thomas said Field of BIG Dreams is working with Baseballism to design Field of BIG Dreams shirts, the proceeds of which will go to the new nonprofit.
“I hope they’re huge grants,” Thomas told the Telegraph Herald after the press conference. “We want to help a lot of kids and help a lot of veterans and do a lot of good. I hope it’s in the millions, I really do.”
Thomas also played Wednesday in the inaugural Legends Dream Big Charity Golf Tournament with other former Major League Baseball players at Eagle Ridge Resort in The Galena (Ill.) Territory. Proceeds of that tournament benefited Field of BIG Dreams.
Field of BIG Dreams currently is partnering with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to receive tax-deductible donations until several elements, such as a donor database, are in place. Organization leaders hope the charity can receive direct donations starting in October.
Katie Weil, Field of BIG Dreams executive director, said that in its first year, the charity will focus on organizations that serve Iowa, and it eventually will expand to regional and national organizations.
“We’re excited to share our mission with the public,” she told the TH ahead of Wednesday’s press conference. “We feel like we’ve met a lot of people along the way, very like-minded people, that are kind and generous and want to help. They want to help the Field of BIG Dreams team, and we welcome them and are grateful for it.”
