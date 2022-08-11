Frank Thomas press conference
Buy Now

Frank Thomas, Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, answers questions during a press conference held in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday.

 Stephen Gassman

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For Frank Thomas, a newly launched charity connected with the Field of Dreams in Dyersville that focuses on children with cancer and veterans comes from a place of passion.

Thomas — a Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — spoke on Wednesday about the launch of the Field of BIG Dreams charity at a press conference in downtown Dyersville. Thomas will serve as the nonprofit’s board chair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.