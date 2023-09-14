Make America Great Again Victory Rally
President Donald Trump speaks to thousands of supporters gathered for a campaign event at Dubuque Regional Airport on Nov. 1, 2020. Trump would win Dubuque County — and all of Iowa — in the general election two days later, but Joe Biden won the presidency.

 NICKI KOHL

Former President Donald Trump will visit both Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa, next week.

Trump’s campaign website states that the former president and current Republican presidential candidate will speak at Grand River Center in Dubuque at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Doors open at noon. A link to register to attend the event is available online at donaldjtrump.com.

