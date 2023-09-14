President Donald Trump speaks to thousands of supporters gathered for a campaign event at Dubuque Regional Airport on Nov. 1, 2020. Trump would win Dubuque County — and all of Iowa — in the general election two days later, but Joe Biden won the presidency.
Former President Donald Trump will visit both Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa, next week.
Trump’s campaign website states that the former president and current Republican presidential candidate will speak at Grand River Center in Dubuque at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Doors open at noon. A link to register to attend the event is available online at donaldjtrump.com.
“I think everybody is excited about his visit,” said Dubuque County Republicans Chairman John Darrah. “I’m sure it’ll be a big event, and we’re very excited about the opportunity to have him come here.”
Recommended for you
Jackson County GOP Chair Darla Chappell confirmed that Trump also will speak at the Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event on Sept. 20 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. Doors open at 10 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m.
“We’re so excited to hear what he has to say,” Chappell said. “And to tell you the truth, we feel important. Jackson County gets skipped over a lot, so we’re excited to have someone in his position stop and visit.”
Details about the event and a registration link were posted to the Jackson County Iowa Republicans Facebook page on Wednesday. Chappell said the first link sold out, so a second registration link was posted later in the day.
“I’m not sure how many tickets there are, but we hope to have as big a crowd as possible,” she said.
Trump has visited the tri-state area multiple times in the years since his 2016 presidential campaign. He made campaign stops in Dubuque in August 2015 and January 2016 ahead of the Iowa caucuses that preceded his Republican nomination and eventual victory in the 2016 presidential election.
Then-President Trump paid a visit to Dubuque County in July 2018, when he participated in a workforce development roundtable discussion at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
He also made a campaign stop at Dubuque Regional Airport during his 2020 reelection bid, appearing just days before the November election in which he was defeated by Joe Biden.
Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said he was notified this week of Trump’s upcoming visit.
He said safety planning is still in the works to accommodate the expected crowds but that the office will work closely with the Maquoketa Police Department to avoid any issues. Maquoketa Police Chief Brendan Zeimet could not be reached for comment.
“Brendan is going to be the main point of contact for the Maquoketa location, … but we’ll work where we’re needed, too,” Kilburg said.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said his department was contacted recently by the U.S. Secret Service about a potential Dubuque visit by Trump on Sept. 20, but as of Wednesday, Dubuque police had not received further details.