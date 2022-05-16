Dubuque City Council members on Monday unanimously voted to contribute $1 million toward the construction of a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa.
The funding will come from the city's allocation of $26.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The proposed 3,000-seat stadium will cost more than $50 million and would be located adjacent to the movie site. Backers have stated it could support additional Major League Baseball games through expanded temporary seating, but it also will be used to host a wide range of events, including collegiate tournaments, baseball camps, concerts and corporate events.
The donation was recommended by City Manager Mike Van Milligen upon receiving a request by Travel Dubuque, both of whom argued the project will grow tourism locally, which will benefit Dubuque dramatically.
"It puts Dubuque, Dubuque County and the entire region on a world stage," said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. "Let's build a legacy."
Last month, Go the Distance Baseball announced $80 million in private investment for projects at the Field of Dreams through 2025, including the construction of nine ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel, 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, outdoor concert amphitheater, team dormitories and a recreational vehicle park.
Subsequently, a proposal for the permanent stadium was unveiled. A new nonprofit called This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. would have oversight of the facility and have a long-term lease agreement for the stadium’s land with Go the Distance Baseball.
County supervisors have approved $5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act allocation to the stadium project, and Dyersville City Council members pledged $1 million. That latter group also was expected on Monday night to approve submitting a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant application for the stadium project. The new state program will distribute $100 million in ARPA funds to community tourism projects throughout the state.
Van Milligen said the development at the Field of Dreams site is estimated to increase annual hotel night bookings in the area by 67,000 per year and raise the City of Dubuque’s hotel/motel tax revenue by $420,000 per year, along with an additional $192,400 in annual local option sales tax revenue.
Speaking before the Dubuque City Council, Rahe said the total planned development at the Field of Dreams would create about 250 jobs in the county.
Council members shared their enthusiasm for the project and the tourism impact it could have on the community.
"This is a generational, transformational project," said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. "It's one of the things that we'll be seeing over the next few years that takes us and moves us into the next chapter."
Council Member Ric Jones said the city should be willing to invest in regional projects that will benefit the entire county.
"We can't just be the island of Dubuque," he said. "We're part of this county. We're part of this region, and things that are good for Dyersville are good for Dubuque."
During the meeting, two residents spoke in opposition of the proposed allocation, arguing that the city is spending too much on a project that won't create enough direct economic benefits to local residents.
"We have to stop the spending somewhere," said resident Tom Billmeyer. "The normal person is not going to see a dime back."
But council members argued that the project will create multiple positive impacts for the city
Council Member David Resnick said the allocation will directly improve the chances of the project receiving $12.5 million in funding from the state.
"What I love is that we are going to take our $1 million and leverage it for $12 million," he said. "It's not just pie in the sky."
Council Member Laura Roussell said the planned developments at the Field of Dreams also would make the area more attractive and make it easier for local companies to recruit employees.
"I, too, think this is a fabulous opportunity for our region," she said. "When they are trying to get people to come to our area, they can say the Field of Dreams is just down the road."
