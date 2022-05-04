Dubuque Community School District officials have selected the next principal of Marshall Elementary School.
Jesse Freiburger, who currently serves as a student needs facilitator at Roosevelt Middle School, will assume the role on July 1, pending approval by the district school board at its May meeting, according to a press release.
Freiburger will succeed Sheila Schmidt, who will depart from the district at the end of the school year to become a principal at Terrace Learning Center in Ankeny, Iowa.
The release states that Freiburger has served in his role at Roosevelt since 2017 and also has served as a site administrator for the district’s Summer Academy reading program since 2020. He previously worked as a physical education teacher in the district, in addition to co-directing the district’s elementary track meet and holding a variety of high school coaching positions.
“Jesse is an energetic leader who is focused on building strong relationships with students and families,” said Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer and the district’s next superintendent, in the release. “He is an excellent communicator, has a proven track record of putting students first, and we are confident that he is the right person to continue the outstanding work happening at Marshall.”