DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A project to build a permanent stadium at the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville was awarded a $12 million state grant today.
The City of Dyersville and This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. submitted a joint application for the Sports Tourism grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. Project officials presented their application to the Enhance Iowa Board last week and received news of the award today.
"This is one more part in a long process that will result in a fabulous facility," said Dan Evans, chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams. "Today was a big step. It was a confidence vote from the State of Iowa to assign those funds for the eastern Iowa region."
Recommended for you
Plans were announced nearly a year ago for This is Iowa Ballpark, a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium around the ballfield adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site, with the ability to add an additional 5,000 seats as needed. The project is expected to cost more than $50 million.
The City of Dyersville previously was awarded a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant towards the project, as well. The grant program uses federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to support projects aimed at attracting people to the state.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors also previously pledged $5 million toward the stadium, and the City of Dyersville and City of Dubuque each granted $1 million for the project.
Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel said $32.5 million of the total funds for the project have been secured. Documents related to the recent grant application list the total project cost at $52 million.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said additional fundraising and sponsorship opportunities for the project still are being sought.
"I think we're going to be in the final design and construction document stage for a few months," she said. "Hopefully, we will be in a position to put a shovel in the ground in early fall, late summer."
Rahe added that nonprofit This is Iowa Ballpark Inc., which will own the stadium, has been making decisions and fundraising for the project, but the organization will enter into a management agreement for the stadium with Go the Distance Baseball.
Documents related to the state Sports Tourism grant also outline anticipated revenue for the stadium. Documents state that the stadium is expected to generate about $2.8 million in revenue in its first year, and it is expected to generate about $3.1 million in revenue in its fifth year.
Rahe said those features came from a feasibility study, and the numbers were "conservative" and did not include sponsorship opportunities.
"We're very optimistic that those numbers are realistic and we will achieve those, and it all started with the programming," she said. "Between Go the Distance and Travel Dubuque, they have been fielding a lot of calls with interested parties and people that want to hold events here and host tournaments and games."
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said project officials still envision the stadium as a year-round destination for a wide variety of events. He added that he has heard from people across the state and country interested in opportunities for events at the stadium.
"We want to utilize not only the baseball side of it, which is obviously a big side of it, but all different aspects, from potential meeting space to having weddings there, all kinds of different things, to create an area that people will want to come and visit," he said.
He added that visitors also will be able to tour the stadium upon completion. Documents related to the state grant funding estimate over $300,000 a year in revenue for the first five years will come from stadium tours.
"Once we get down the road more, we will start the whole programming element for when the ballpark opens up," he said. "We want to make sure when everything is open that we are open for business."
Evans also stressed the versatility envisioned for the stadium.
"We want to build a ballpark that can enhance Dyersville and Dubuque County's platform on the national, international scene and give more opportunities to showcase this great, iconic venue," he said. "It's not just for baseball games. We're looking to versatility as being one of the strongest components."
The permanent stadium project is just one piece of the development happening at the Field of Dreams.
An $80 million endeavor dubbed "Project Heaven" broke ground in September on a recreational sports complex that will feature nine new ballfields, team dormitories, a fieldhouse and jogging trails. The development also will include a boutique hotel across Lansing Road from the movie site, as well as an RV park and outdoor amphitheater.
"Just the excitement is unreal for this," Keith Rahe said of the Field of Dreams development. "Everyone is waiting on pins and needles to really put our best foot forward for the entire region."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.