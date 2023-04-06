04062023-fodfield1.jpg
A rendering by RDG Planning & Design of the proposed permanent Field of Dreams stadium.

 RDG Planning & Design

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A project to build a permanent stadium at the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville was awarded a $12 million state grant today.

The City of Dyersville and This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. submitted a joint application for the Sports Tourism grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. Project officials presented their application to the Enhance Iowa Board last week and received news of the award today. 

