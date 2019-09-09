A nutrition and health expert for the “Today” show will present the keynote address at the 2019 Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference
Joy Bauer will speak at the event held Thursday, Nov. 21, at Grand River Center, according to a press release.
Early bird tickets are $165 through Saturday, Sept. 21. Student tickets cost $99.
Tickets are available at wlcglobal.org/events/2019-dubuque-conference/
Bauer also is host of NBC’s “Health + Happiness” and the founder of Nourish Snacks. She is the author of 12 best-selling books.
The release states that actress Kate Mulgrew will not be speaking at the conference due to a scheduling conflict.