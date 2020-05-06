A national foundation has donated more than $70,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Dubuque area.
The Denver-based Morgridge Family Foundation recently awarded $72,500 to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to a press release from the Colorado organization.
It states that the money is part of $1 million in emergency relief funding being distributed to 14 community foundations and United Way organizations that will allocate funds to local nonprofit organizations providing assistance related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The local community foundation, in turn, announced Tuesday that it is awarding the funding in amounts of $5,000 to $10,000 each to:
- Almost Home
- Convivium Urban Farmstead
- Dubuque Dream Center
- DuRide
- Every Child Every Promise
- Fountain of Youth
- Project Rooted
- Presentation Lantern Center