With the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County’s less urban, less populous cities, the possibility of a countywide mask mandate was raised once again at a meeting Monday.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last month voted, 2-1, against a resolution recommended by the Dubuque County Board of Health that would have mandated face coverings be worn in public, countywide, in most instances. That vote followed a letter and public pleas from 15 mayors of the county’s smaller cities — those other than the City of Dubuque — for supervisors to deny the resolution.
But more recent ZIP code-level positivity data has shown that positive cases in those same cities’ ZIP codes are rising at a faster rate even than the City of Dubuque. Even more recently, both the city and Dubuque County returned to the White House’s COVID-19 red zone list — which includes recommendations for mandated face coverings in the communities found there.
“When we voted against that, at least when my vote was cast, that wasn’t to say that was forever,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough at a board of supervisors meeting Monday. “It was an opportunity to begin partnerships with mayors in those communities.”
So, she asked if those partnerships were being pursued.
“When would we be at a place where we can say we’ve worked sufficiently with councils and mayors?” McDonough asked County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert. “Are they sufficiently on board or informed, so we can have a conversation about a countywide mandate? I’ve not had conversation back regarding what’s been done.”
Lambert said that the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team — of which she is a member — is beginning to schedule meetings with mayors. The team’s first meeting with one fell through, but has been rescheduled.
Lambert said the team also is releasing the ZIP code-level data the mayors asked for and providing those smaller cities’ clerks and mayors with materials that promote adherence to public health recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a countywide issue,” she said. “All residents need to be practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public settings, washing hands frequently and staying home when ill. We encourage day in and day out.”
McDonough raised concerns that those measures are not enough. And, she said she has been contacted by people in those smaller communities who feel the same way.
“I’ve had two cities reach out to me — individuals from those cities — indicating that they wish for the county to do a countywide mandate,” she said. “They maybe are not satisfied with the direction of their city council and that there’s not going to be a change, even a recommendation. Or, they think they don’t have the ability to do it themselves, so it is going to have to come back to the Board of Health, maybe for a resolution created with their input.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Supervisor Dave Baker was present but did not speak to these concerns.