Police said one person was injured Friday when a driver ran a red light and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Cynthia A. Benson, 56, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Locust Street. The report states that Jacob J. Hurst, 36, of Peosta, Iowa, was driving on Loras when he ran a red light at the Locust Street intersection. His vehicle crashed into Benson’s vehicle, which was traveling on Locust.
Hurst was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.