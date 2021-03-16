DARLINGTON, Wis. — Although his tall stature, bald head and goatee projected an imposing presence, Aaron Lancaster was a gentle giant.
Thoughtful and kind, he saw the best in people and pushed them to succeed.
Aaron, 48, died Saturday from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a disease with which he coped for nearly a year.
“He stayed positive the entire time,” said his wife of 21 years, Denise. “I don’t know if he was being strong for us.”
Aaron grew up in Darlington, where he made his mark on the field and the court. At Darlington High School, he played football, basketball and baseball and ran track. During his senior year in 1990, he led the Redbirds basketball team to a state title.
After one and a half years at the University of Northern Iowa, Aaron transferred to University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he played basketball under Bo Ryan. The team made it to the 1995 NCAA Division III National Championship.
Denise, a Darlington native, shared friends with Aaron. They began dating in 1993 during her freshman year at UW-P.
She recalled their first date, when he took her to see the biopic “Alive,” a chronicle of an Uruguayan rugby team who survived a plane crash in the Andes Mountains and resorted to extreme measures — including cannibalism — to stay alive.
“That was really romantic for a first date movie,” Denise said with a chuckle.
They raised three children — Carter, Cannon and Coby — who have gone on to play sports like their dad. Denise recalled family camping trips and Aaron’s fishing expeditions with his boys.
Aaron earned his bachelor’s degree in education and, later, a master’s in counseling. He held teaching, administrative and coaching positions in Highland Community Schools and Pecatonica Area School District.
In 2015, Aaron was hired as the principal at Darlington High School, where he also served as the assistant basketball coach.
To Aaron, sports offered a practice field for learning the game of life.
Aaron’s presence was not limited to athletic competitions. He could be found in the theater applauding at the conclusion of the high school musical or a band concert.
His students, for whom he fiercely cared, were second only to his family.
As a high school principal, he could be soft or tough, depending on his students’ needs, and for that, he earned their respect, said Cale Jackson, school superintendent.
As the district navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron approached the challenges in the same manner that he did everything else, Jackson said.
“Always calm and steady,” he said.
Aaron also had a competitive side, often saying, “I don’t lose.”
“Everyone hated playing cards with him,” Denise said, affectionately. “He was good at everything he did.”
Even after Aaron’s cancer diagnosis in April, he assured his family that everything was going to be OK.
Aaron continued to work from home throughout his treatment, taking time in the hospital to track and record the statistics for Darlington basketball games.
“You couldn’t keep the coaching out of him,” Denise said. “It gave him something to be a part of.”