Early applications for a heating assistance program are now being accepted.
Eligible early applicants for Iowa's low-income home energy assistance program, known as LIHEAP, include households that have a member who is at least 60 years old, or a person with disabilities, or are facing imminent disconnection, according to a press release.
The regular application period runs from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2021.
Eligibility is based on household size and income.
Call 2-1-1, visit humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply or contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights at 515-281-3861 or 1-800-351-4659 for more information on applying for LIHEAP assistance.