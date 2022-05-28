Dubuque school and law enforcement leaders said they will continue working to ensure students are in the safest possible environment following the deadly school shooting this week in Uvalde, Texas.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans and Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen shared in a joint message to district families and staff some of the steps both entities take to prepare for an emergency situation.
The letter states that the district, law enforcement and emergency management partners have a strong partnership and prepare jointly “to ensure the fastest, most effective response should an emergency occur.”
“The district, in consultation with these partners, incorporates a multi-layered approach to safety, which includes preventative physical safety measures that accompany response protocols,” the letter states.
Rheingans and Jensen wrote that the police department regularly holds rapid deployment training at schools after hours, which helps improve police response and ensures law enforcement is familiar with schools in the district.
“Jointly, we will continue to review and enhance our safety protocols based on best-practice approaches and the lessons learned following any tragic event like this,” the letter states.
