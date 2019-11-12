The expansion of a Dubuque Community Schools campus to serve students with mental health and behavioral needs came in at nearly $180,000 under budget.
District school board members on Monday voted in favor of the final acceptance of the Alta Vista Campus addition project, with a final total cost of about $6.6 million. Board Member Mike Donohue was not present.
That puts the project about $178,000 under a budget that district leaders devised based on the actual construction bid, Bill Burkhart, the district’s buildings and grounds manager, said before the meeting.
“It went very well,” Burkhart said. “We didn’t have as many unforeseen problems as we thought we may have.”
The 27,600-square-foot addition houses Cornerstone Academy, which serves students with needs such as mental health and behavioral issues.
Those students previously would have attended classes at Hillcrest Family Services and Four Oaks. Officials have said the move to a district facility will save about $1 million per year that had been paid in rent to the two organizations.
“We’re going to make those dollars (we spent on the project) back in about seven years or so,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Also on Monday, school board members approved the sale of a little more than $9 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue refunding bonds to refinance existing bonds from 2012 and 2013.
Tim Oswald, a managing director for investment bank and securities firm Piper Jaffray, told board members that by refinancing, they will lower the interest rate on the debt from about 2.75% to 2%, saving about $300,000 over the next nine budget years.