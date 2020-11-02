State regulators cited and fined a Dubuque doctor for prescribing a controlled substance to his wife without proper documentation.
Dr. Ronald W. Schope, 74, a pulmonary and internal medicine physician, was cited and fined $1,000 by the Iowa Board of Medicine for a one-time prescription of a controlled substance to his wife “for a non-acute, non-emergency condition” with proper documentation, according to a press release. The citation and fine are part of a settlement agreement between Schope and regulators.
The release states that Schope maintains he believes his wife was suffering from a medical emergency when he prescribed the medication.
Schope must also complete a controlled-substance prescribing course.