A story about a Dubuque company planning an expansion was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between April 4 and Sunday:
1.) Dubuque company plans $2.5 million expansion, 10 new jobs
2.) Country star tours Dubuque Deere plant before concert
3.) Police: Northern Iowa teacher accused of sexual exploitation of minor in Dubuque
4.) Dubuque barbecue restaurant moving to new location
5.) Developer nixes proposed 60-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
6.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque landscaper to open nursery
7.) Popular Dubuque eatery to open new location this week
8.) Dubuque schools receive approval for permanent online school
9.) Peosta quarry request sparks concerns among neighbors
10.) Love That Lasts: Couple together since Bernard one-room-schoolhouse days
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.