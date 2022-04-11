A story about a Dubuque company planning an expansion was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between April 4 and Sunday:

1.) Dubuque company plans $2.5 million expansion, 10 new jobs

2.) Country star tours Dubuque Deere plant before concert

3.) Police: Northern Iowa teacher accused of sexual exploitation of minor in Dubuque

4.) Dubuque barbecue restaurant moving to new location

5.) Developer nixes proposed 60-unit apartment complex in Dubuque

6.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque landscaper to open nursery

7.) Popular Dubuque eatery to open new location this week

8.) Dubuque schools receive approval for permanent online school

9.) Peosta quarry request sparks concerns among neighbors

10.) Love That Lasts: Couple together since Bernard one-room-schoolhouse days

