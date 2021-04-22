MANCHESTER, Iowa — Each week, Manchester residents Amber and Tim Andrews drive about 330 miles to take their son to appointments in the Dubuque area.
Owen, 4, has autism, a developmental disorder that impairs a person’s ability to communicate and interact, and attends a variety of programs to help ensure he continues developing. He goes to Hills & Dales for applied behavior analysis therapy, attends pre-school and works one-on-one with an associate there and goes to speech and occupational therapy.
But the busy weeks and lengthy commutes are worth it to know Owen is receiving the support he needs, Tim Andrews said.
“We’re learning as we go,” he said. “We are very thankful for the people at Hills & Dales for what they offer. I think things are in place now, and Owen got on an (Individualized Education Program). The biggest thing is … the early intervention. We saw the signs. It was just a matter of giving in and getting him the diagnosis.”
The Andrews family and local organizations supporting those with autism currently are marking Autism Acceptance Month, which occurs every April. It was formerly known as Autism Awareness Month.
Laura Keehner, an autism services director at Hills & Dales, said the organization is hosting multiple virtual events to recognize the month.
“We’re constantly trying to ensure people are educated regarding what autism is and the support we can provide,” she said. “We are ensuring that in every part of our community, people are accepted in their jobs, in their homes, in their community activities and are part of all the pieces that communities like Dubuque and Dyersville have to offer families.”
After Owen’s first and second birthdays, his parents wondered when he would begin talking.
They yearned to hear the words “Mom” and “Dad,” but when he said neither, Amber Andrews decided it was time to take him to the doctor.
“I just thought it might have run in my family because my brother didn’t start talking until he was like 3 or 4,” Tim Andrews said. “It was early 2019. Amber wanted to take him down to get tested in Iowa City. The waitlist for that was like nine months at the time.”
It took about a year to see a specialist and receive Owen’s diagnosis, Amber Andrews said.
“Finally, we did get into a provider in Dubuque that was able to get the diagnosis, but it did take a year,” she said. “It was extremely frustrating to sit and wait.”
Keehner said autism spectrum disorder impacts everyone differently, but the diagnosis typically has three main characteristics: a communication deficit, deficit with social interactions and some sort of stereotypical behavior. For Owen, that is the need to be on a steady routine.
“All of those deficits really line up to be able to pose some challenges for individuals to be able to interact with other peers their age,” Keehner said.
Amber Andrews said Owen is still working on his hand gestures such as waving, as well as social skills. With the local resources they have been able to access, however, he has come a long way and will continue to progress.
When he isn’t running between appointments, Owen loves to play outside with his sister Aria, 2, take baths or play in the sink, give his mom hugs and get into things he shouldn’t, Amber Andrews said, laughing.
“We are so grateful for his therapists and his preschool associate as they share our excitement and joy when he makes progress and gains,” she said. “It’s important to be inclusive with individuals with autism whether that be in school, the community and employment opportunities.”