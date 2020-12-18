The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joshua W. Jentz, 29, of 623 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree theft and a probation violation.
- Matthew J. Olds, 36, of 16852 Clay Hill Road, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of John F. Kennedy Road on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Carnegie Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., reported the theft of $628 worth of DVDs between Sept. 11 and Nov. 20.