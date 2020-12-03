Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
Nancy L. Dolan, 83, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, while Suljo Osmicevic, 70, of Dubuque, reported an injury but was not transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. Police said Osmicevic was eastbound on Dodge and turning left onto Century Drive when Dolan's westbound vehicle on Dodge failed to stop at a red light and collided with Osmicevic's vehicle.
Dolan was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.