Public gatherings were prohibited, and the community scrambled to find enough nurses to care for the sick. Health officials urged the wearing of masks in public, and normal funeral and church services were suspended.
Measures taken 102 years ago to suppress the spread of a deadly influenza pandemic in the Dubuque area echo many of the anti-COVID-19 efforts of today.
“It was very familiar,” said Kristin Anderson-Bricker, a professor of history at Loras College.
Anderson-Bricker and her students have combed through historical archives the past several years, compiling information on how Dubuque responded to the influenza pandemic of 1918. The research is a project of the Loras College Center for Dubuque History.
“One of the interesting things my students uncovered was that six weeks before influenza arrived (in fall 1918), the City of Dubuque was quarantined by the State of Iowa because of polio,” Anderson-Bricker said. “(Dubuquers) had just gone through this frightening experience with their children, so they were primed for this (pandemic).”
The polio quarantine came in July of that year.
Health officials and Police Chief John W. Giellis ordered all theaters, Sunday schools, playgrounds and other public places to close. Children were banned from streetcars and department stores.
The influenza quarantine followed in October. It lasted for three weeks, and its implementation lagged behind the arrival of the disease.
“By the time Dubuque declared a quarantine on Oct. 12, influenza had already saturated the community,” Anderson-Bricker said.
She said evidence suggests the 1918 influenza pandemic began as a fairly mild illness in March of that year in the U.S. It traveled with troops to war-torn Europe.
“In the trenches of France, it mutates into this incredibly deadly virus,” she said.
Returning troops then reintroduced the disease into American society in the fall.
Anderson-Bricker’s research shows more than 1,500 reported cases of the illness in October 1918 in Dubuque, with 37 confirmed deaths. However, associated cases of pneumonia meant many more people died in the community as a result of the pandemic.
In 1918, the quarantine rules prohibited all public assemblies, thus closing churches, theaters and schools.
“This was during World War I, so they didn’t close businesses seen as being important for the war effort,” Anderson-Bricker said.
Statewide quarantine rules also suspended house-to-house visits.
“Community doctors suggested that people attending influenza patients in their homes wear masks, and there are ads in the newspaper from the Red Cross about wearing masks,” Anderson-Bricker said.
“All nurses who were single went into the military, so they were working at camps or overseas. In Dubuque, some of the convents stepped forward and helped with nursing.”
Anderson-Bricker said one of the principal differences between 1918 and 2020 is the evidence that COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic.
“Now, everyone is supposed to assume that they are asymptomatic (carriers),” she said. “Social distancing has to be more than just at your work. If we want to crush this, it means wearing masks when we go to the grocery store and only socializing with our nuclear family.”
Polio would trigger additional restrictions during the 1940s and 1950s in Dubuque before it was eventually eradicated by vaccine.
Former Dubuque Mayor Walt Pregler recalls polio-related restrictions in the 1940s.
“When I was in fifth or sixth grade, because of a polio outbreak, if you were under 16, you had to stay home,” Pregler said. “They didn’t want us associating in large groups, so we didn’t have large groups of kids gathering like normally. We couldn’t go to the pool. We couldn’t go to the movie theaters. Schools didn’t open until October.”