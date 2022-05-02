EPWORTH, Iowa — A new fundraising entity at Western Dubuque High School met with the school district’s facilities committee recently, seeking help with plans to enhance district facilities.
Committee members from the Bobcat Legacy Foundation are seeking support from the district to help with putting athletic turf on the high school football/soccer field, in addition to possible support for a multimillion-dollar indoor facility.
In December, Legacy President Pat Hogrefe and Western Dubuque High School Principal Jake Feldman explained the foundation to the board, saying at that time the group planned to raise $1.2 million for the turf on the football/soccer field. At that time, the plan was for the foundation to fully fund the turf project, while the district focused on a new vocational building, kitchen remodel and track resurfacing.
At the recent meeting, foundation members asked the board for increased financial support for the turf project.
“We started the fundraising in the last two weeks of December,” Hogrefe said. “We had hopes to raise some money before the end of the year. We got some funds, but not nearly the extent we had hoped.”
Hogrefe said some donors are questioning what financial support is coming from the school for the project.
“A lot of the rebuttal we are getting from large donors is they would like to see the school participate with us and don’t think this should all be placed on the public burden to advance the facilities of the Western Dubuque School District.”
Hogrefe said the foundation has raised approximately $200,000. He said the cost to turf the field has risen to $1.5 million, while the indoor facility could cost as much as $14 million.
While district officials aren’t against the project, their concern is how best to commit future sales tax dollars for district projects.
Business and Finance Director Mark Frasher told the group that the district has committed between $11 million and 12 million for the kitchen renovation and industrial building.
“I’m not trying to give the impression I’m not behind the project, I’m just trying to explain why our priorities are where they are at. At the end of the day, it’s not my decision, but the decision of the full school board. I’m not getting in your way. If the project happens, great. My focus is on making sure we have classrooms and places for kids to go.”
While foundation members gave examples of neighboring districts with improved athletic facilities, Transportation and Building and Ground Director Bob Hingtgen told the group the district is, to an extent, playing catch-up.
“When we look around at other districts when the sales tax first hit, they were doing big athletic facilities, really impressive structures. For years we couldn’t get a bond issue passed. We’ve had to use a lot of our sales tax to get adequate educational facilities. I wish we had more for all these worthy projects.”
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the unique makeup of the district and expected future growth play a role in district decisions on how to best utilize sales tax dollars.
“We have two high schools, plus with the money we have committed to the kitchen renovation and industrial building, we are putting money into the district. But we have another issue — we are going to have to figure out what we are going to do down the road with all the kids in the middle school, how we are going to handle all the kids in our elementary buildings? Those are real issues and if we start borrowing money to improve our athletic facilities, we have to try to balance that out with the academic needs and spatial needs we have in the district.”
Foundation members said they would come back to the school board with a more detailed financial request.
“No one is arguing that this isn’t a good thing,” Colpitts said. “Coming back with a number so we know what we are talking about will be helpful.”