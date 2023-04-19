An animal at a Dubuque museum has a distinctive shape and an unpleasant way to ward off predators.
The razor-backed musk turtle’s scientific name is “Sternotherus carinatus.”
“‘Carinatus’ translates to ‘keel-shaped,’” said Mark Beshel, assistant curator of living collections at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “Unlike all the other musk turtles, their back forms a triangle, all the way down their shell.”
Recommended for you
The shell shape might be distinctive, but the defense mechanism of the razor-backed musk turtle is common to other musk turtles.
“All musk turtles can secrete a foul-smelling smell to protect themselves,” Beshel said. “It’s skunk-like with a hint of fishes. It is highly unpleasant.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a turtle with a unique role in its ecosystem.
THEY’RE THE CLEANUP CREW
Razor-backed musk turtles live in the southern portion of the Mississippi River watershed — an area that includes portions of Mississippi, southeastern Oklahoma and central Arkansas southward to eastern and central Texas, as well as Louisiana.
Two razor-backed musk turtles live in the museum’s Backwater Marsh exhibit.
“They are a bottom-dwelling species,” Beshel said. “They tend to crawl upon the bottom of waterways. After I feed the fish (in the exhibit), the musk turtles will smell that there is food in the water and they are the cleanup crew. They come in after everybody else has eaten and they pick up the scraps.”
The turtles perform the same role in the wild.
“If a big fish dies, they are the ones who come up and take care of the carcass,” Beshel said. “They are kind of the vultures of the turtle world. They are an essential little team that comes and helps clean things up.”
THEY HAVE A HINGE
Beshel said razor-backed musk turtles seldom leave the water, except to bask and to lay eggs.
“They have one hinge on the bottom of their shell,” Beshel said. “‘Sternotherus’ means hinged breast. That’s a common trait on all of the musk turtles. It allows them to pull into their shell a little bit more for a little bit more protection.”
The turtles need the protection. Young razor-backed musk turtles are about the size of a nickel.
“They get preyed upon by all sorts of things,” Beshel said. “All kinds of fish and other turtles. If they are out basking, they are preyed upon by bullfrogs and things like that.”
Adult razor-backed musk turtles are often snapped up by alligators.
“(The turtles) like to hide in stuff,” Beshel said. “They hide in things like root balls or under logs.”
‘THEY LOVE BANANAS’
Razor-backed musk turtles grow to be about 6 inches long. That’s relatively large for a musk turtle.
“They are omnivorous,” Beshel said. “Other types of musk turtles tend to be more on the carnivorous side. These guys, even though they are larger (than other musk turtles) and could take on bigger prey, they tend to eat a lot more vegetation.”
Museum staff have learned to supply the razor-backed musk turtles with some of the reptiles’ favorite foods.
“They love bananas and kiwi (fruits),” Beshel said. “They will eat a little bit of greens, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.