The area task force planning children’s brain health programs has tapped counselor Julie Homb as its facilitator.
Now members are working on plans to go above and beyond current state requirements.
“What we are really trying to do with the children’s brain health group is be a step ahead of what the Legislature has put forth,” Homb told members of the Dubuque County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities Stakeholders Committee during a meeting earlier this month.
Homb is a licensed mental health counselor, owner of Homb Therapy in Dubuque, and a former psychology professor at Loras College and University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She worked with the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office for 14 years, and also worked in the Dubuque Community School District.
“We’re very excited to have someone with her background and expertise to be facilitating,” said Chris Corken, a member of the stakeholders committee.
Homb ventured into rural parts of the county last month to collect public input on children’s mental health needs. She said she heard needs for crisis services in schools, additional providers and transportation assistance.
Corken said the public-input sessions were positive.
“We had a decent balance between consumer and provider,” she said. “We walked away with some good information.”
Homb said a Dubuque meeting will be scheduled soon. In the meantime, she said the first meeting of the full working group is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The group is made up of 19 people, mainly mental health providers from schools and various health organizations.
“We are going to begin by asset mapping, seeing what services we have,” Homb said. “Then (we’ll start) looking at what (lawmakers have) put forth as core values and core needs. We will hear from people here, then see what we can come up with to fill any holes.”
Homb said her role is to keep the process on track and work as liaison between the working group, the community foundation, the stakeholders and the East Central Region Mental Health and Disability Services.
Mae Hingtgen, executive director of the mental health region, said when the working group delivers its recommendations, she will weave them into her plan for the region, which is due to the state on April 1.
“Because our region is nine counties and densely populated, it is going to be important to hear from people in each community,” Hingtgen said.