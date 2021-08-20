GALENA, Ill. — The Workshop in Galena typically is a hub of hard work, but on Thursday afternoon, the atmosphere was one of celebration.
The nonprofit, which serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Jo Daviess County, marks its 60th anniversary this month. On Thursday, staff and program participants honored the occasion with an outdoor party featuring music and carnival games.
The Workshop began in 1961 as a group of parents who “wanted more for their children” with disabilities, Executive Director Lynn Berning said.
“It started out as more of a social place for parents to take their child, and then it became educational, and then educational turned into, ‘Let’s get these guys a paycheck,’” she said.
Today, The Workshop contracts with area businesses to provide meaningful work opportunities for adults with disabilities, known as “consumers.”
One of its endeavors is a commercial laundry service. The Workshop has about 70 contracts with area establishments to launder bedding, towels, gowns, rugs and other items.
The Workshop consumers also provide other services such as destroying documents, packaging medical supplies and assembling gift boxes of Galena-related items.
Although they work hard, consumers also take time for companionship and leisure.
“We’re not just a workshop that works,” Berning said. “The people that come here develop friendships. We try to make it educational and fun at the same time.”
At Thursday’s celebration, consumers danced and played games, including a ring toss and a pyramid of cans to be knocked down with beanbags.
Dylan Clark, of Elizabeth, Ill., began working in the laundry room at The Workshop this month. He said he enjoys his work and the chance to meet people, and Thursday’s event was a bonus.
“I like the parties,” he said with a grin, before successfully knocking down three cans.
Samantha Evans, of Stockton, Ill., waited for her turn at a nearby game of Plinko.
Evans, who packages medical supplies at The Workshop, said she likes “being around other people and socializing, being nice to others and helping out the staff.”
In spring 2020, The Workshop completed a $1.26 million expansion, adding 7,800 square feet to its facility, including more floor space and a garage.
Berning said the additional space proved beneficial during the pandemic, as it allowed consumers and staff to more easily socially distance. For several months last year, consumers did not come into the building due to the pandemic, and staff members completed their jobs until The Workshop could safely reopen.
“The extra room allowed us to open up sooner, because we could spread out,” she said.
As The Workshop enters its next decade, staff members are grateful for its many successful years and hopeful for the future.
“It’s for sure a big milestone,” said Alyssa Havens, the nonprofit’s assistant executive director. “We’re hoping to be around for many more.”