DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville residents Mary “Cookie” and Don Scherrman are collecting donations to aid impoverished communities in Honduras, where their daughter, Jackie Scherrman, performs medical and social work.
Those local communities have been devastated by flooding from back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota.
“I can’t even begin to try to make a statistical assessment of damage and loss, but it is breathtaking and heart-wrenching to even try to imagine,” wrote Jackie Scherrman on Nov. 18.
This is not the first time that the Scherrmans have directed donations to Honduras. They also did so when Hurricane Mitch, the deadliest hurricane in Central American history, caused more than 7,000 deaths in Honduras in 1998.
Normally, donations are allocated to specific causes, such as food or medical supplies. But the Scherrmans’ collected donations were able to uniquely help because they were not limited.
“We collected $35,000 here,” Cookie Scherrman said. “The Red Cross came down with some money for houses, but they didn’t have any place to put them. Our money wasn’t earmarked, so they bought a hillside.”
Jackie Scherrman has lived and worked in Honduras for more than 10 years. A religious studies graduate from Loras College, she did social work in Honduras until she found they needed doctors. She took part in a special program that allowed her to attend medical school for $1,000 per semester.
In the years since, she has dealt with threats from local gangs who forced her to leave her home and has adopted two children with special needs.
Cookie Scherrman said donations will be used to fund immediate basic needs and help people to rebuild their lives.
“They’re helping with some of the immediate needs of the families,” she said. “We sent some money down right away, so they were able to buy some medical supplies. They literally set up a clinic on a kitchen table in the street for the people that needed medical help. They also have blankets, air mattresses, food, things that you need when you lose your house.”
More than 600,000 people have been affected by floods and landslides in the region.
While the need in Honduras is great, the Scherrmans understand that this also is a difficult economic time for many due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I say that if you want to help a little bit, that’s great, and if you can’t, that’s great, too, because you’re doing something else,” Cookie said. “Everyone has a lot of issues to go through and cope with.”