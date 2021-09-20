Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about a recently deceased Dubuque woman’s family cradling her life, not its loss, was the most-read article this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Sept. 13 through Sunday.
1.) Dubuque woman’s family cradles her life, not its loss
2.) Iowa DNR investigating fatal fall at Bellevue State Park
3.) Dubuque man faces prostitution charge for repeated requests at massage parlor
4.) Biz Buzz: Taco restaurant nears opening, candle company eyes Central Avenue, Peosta taproom and coffeehouse take shape
5.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season
6.) TH honors 2021 Rising Star Award recipients
7.) CORRECTED: Dubuque teen faces adult charges in July fatal shooting
8.) A life remembered: Dubuque man knew geology and could fix anything
9.) Chief: Fire destroys playground equipment at Dubuque park
10.) Police: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaults her and threatens to shoot her
