BERNARD, Iowa — An annual community picnic with animal shows, a run, a parade and games will take place in Bernard this weekend.

The Bernard Picnic will be held on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at 799 Bernard Rd., according to event organizers.

Friday’s schedule includes with a calf show and a market lamb and market goat show at 6 p.m. Weigh-in will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. The show is open to those under 21 with a $10 entry fee.

On Saturday, a 3-mile run will be held at 8:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The cost to register is $15.

Saturday’s events also will include a parade at 11 a.m., as well as games, inflatables, bean bag and whiffle ball tournaments and live music throughout the afternoon and evening.

