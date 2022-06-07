BERNARD, Iowa — An annual community picnic with animal shows, a run, a parade and games will take place in Bernard this weekend.
The Bernard Picnic will be held on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at 799 Bernard Rd., according to event organizers.
Friday’s schedule includes with a calf show and a market lamb and market goat show at 6 p.m. Weigh-in will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. The show is open to those under 21 with a $10 entry fee.
On Saturday, a 3-mile run will be held at 8:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The cost to register is $15.
Saturday’s events also will include a parade at 11 a.m., as well as games, inflatables, bean bag and whiffle ball tournaments and live music throughout the afternoon and evening.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.