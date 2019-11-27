FENNIMORE, Wis. — The girlfriend of a Fennimore High School graduate recently was charged with killing him.
Crystal A. Pharis, 27, of Necedah, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, child neglect and four counts of felony bail jumping.
Pharis is accused of killing Jason J. Dailey, 26, in his Necedah home. Dailey was born in Dubuque and graduated from Fennimore High School in 2012, according to his obituary.
When Dailey failed to show up for work, a sheriff’s department deputy went to his home Nov. 12 to check on him. A criminal complaint said Dailey’s body was found under blankets next to his bed and that he had suffered blunt force trauma.
The documents state that Pharis was found unresponsive and on top of her 2-month-old baby. Both were taken to the hospital.
The complaint said a man staying at the home told investigators Pharis struck Dailey on Nov. 9 after she accused him of cheating on her.
Pharis’ bond was set at $1 million, and her next court hearing is set for Dec. 4 in Juneau County.