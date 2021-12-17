Authorities received scattered reports of damage locally from storms and strong winds that occurred late Wednesday and early Thursday.
“Everybody took the warnings well and hunkered down,” said Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
He spent Thursday morning assessing damage in the county.
“We have some trees down here and there,” he said.
Dubuque Regional Airport reported a peak wind of 69 mph during the night, according to the National Weather Service.
The City of Dubuque reported that strong winds toppled a traffic signal arm at the intersection of Asbury and John F. Kennedy roads on Wednesday night, briefly closing the intersection.
Dubuque police Lt. Ted McClimon said officers responded to about 20 weather-related calls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, including downed trees and power lines and traffic lights down or not functioning.
Holy Family Catholic Schools reported that the storm damaged power lines near St. Joseph the Worker Early Childhood Center, 2105 St. Joseph St., leaving the center without power or heat and prompting the facility to close at noon Thursday.
Hillcrest Family Services reported that its annual Reflections in the Park lights festival at Louis Murphy Park was closed Wednesday, but was to reopen Thursday night after a couple of displays were repaired.
The National Weather Service reported that it recorded the most wind gusts of more than 75 mph in a single day since 2004, with at least 55, a figure that topped the August 2020 derecho event, when the weather service recorded 53 such gust reports.
“Damage would have been much, much worse had trees been leafed out,” states a post from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wis.
The winds resulted from a powerful storm system that swept across the region Wednesday night, spawning at least three tornadoes in Iowa, Wisconsin and southern Minnesota.
Other peak wind reports in the area included:
- 68 mph: Platteville, Wis.
- 63 mph: Bagley, Wis., and Monticello, Iowa.
- 58 mph: Boscobel, Wis.; Maquoketa, Iowa; and Stockton, Ill.
- 57 mph: Lancaster, Wis.
- 55 mph: Manchester, Iowa, and Savanna, Ill.
In Maquoketa, Cardinal Elementary School was closed Thursday due to downed power lines in the area. Maquoketa Community School District’s other buildings were open as scheduled.
Pine trees were reported knocked down in Warren, Ill.
Steve Braun, emergency management director for Grant County, Wis., said a cattle shed with cows inside was destroyed as strong winds swept through the area of Bloomington.
Braun reported minor damage to homes in the county, including lost shingles.
“Some smaller sheds were destroyed or damaged,” he said. “There are lots of power lines and poles down throughout the county.”
But Braun said reports of a roof blown off of a house in the Platteville area were unfounded.
The Lafayette County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department reported trees down, damaged buildings, downed power lines and debris in the roadway as a result of the storms.
“We did have damage in the entire county, consisting of lots of trees down and numerous power poles damaged and down,” said Chief Deputy Troy Loeffelholz. “We also had damage reports to buildings on County O and Burke Road in the Darlington area and also a shed damaged on North Lake Road in the area of Yellowstone Lake. Some of the damage to the buildings was significant.”
In Clayton County, Iowa, the native animal exhibit at Osborne Nature Center in rural Elkader was closed Thursday while crews cleaned up tree damage, but all of the animals are safe, officials reported.