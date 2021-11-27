Families at Table Mound Elementary School soon will be able to come by campus once per month to stock up on food.
The school is partnering with St. Stephen’s Food Bank to offer a food pantry to families dealing with food insecurity. School officials hope to get the operation up and running in the next month or two.
“As I took a look around, I just noticed that there wasn’t necessarily a resource in our part of town that our families could easily access, so it just made sense to me that Table Mound would be the place to do that,” Principal Matthew Hull said.
The offering is the latest of several campus food pantries that have popped up in Dubuque Community Schools in recent years. The pantries take a variety of forms, with some schools regularly offering a full slate of food items and others keeping the basics on hand in case students need them.
By making food readily available to students and their families, educators seek to help students learn better while they are at school. The offerings also help local food bank leaders extend their reach.
“Our job is to really educate the youth of our community, but we also have a responsibility to identify barriers that our students encounter, and it’s really hard to be a productive student, to pay attention, to give your best, when your stomach is growling,” said Shirley Horstman, the district’s executive director of student services.
In recent years, several Dubuque schools have set up food pantry arrangements with St. Stephen’s Food Bank, a branch of River Bend Food Bank.
The organization started its first school food pantry at Lincoln Elementary School in 2018. Since then, other offerings have started at Prescott Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and the Alta Vista Campus. George Washington Middle School also recently started a “mini pantry” with emergency food items such as granola bars and microwave meals, said Kathy Hutton, site director at St. Stephen’s.
“We’ve got a lot of awesome volunteers that help us out with everything, and families are really happy and excited to get food because there’s such a need right now,” Hutton said. “So all the way around, it’s been great.”
The rest of the district’s secondary schools also keep basic, nonperishable food items on hand as part of the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools’ open closet initiative. Foundation Executive Director Amy Unmacht supplies food to those campuses as needed.
The Alta Vista Campus has perhaps the most developed of the district’s food pantry offerings. Each week, school counselor Jennifer Erickson gets a variety of food — nonperishables, meat, produce — from St. Stephen’s to distribute to students and families.
Families can pick up boxes of food before or after school, but students also stop by the pantry to pack their own boxes of food. Erickson keeps the pantry open whenever school is in session, and she also tries to stay late one or two nights a week so anyone who needs food can get it.
“I think it’s just helped diminish a lot of the food insecurities,” Erickson said.
She said she thinks the pantry helps with attendance because it gives students a reason to come to school. Some students have to work to pay for their own food, so the pantry allows them to work fewer hours.
“I think it enhances our attendance and it enhances the demeanor when our students are here,” Erickson said. “I think it’s been a blessing. It’s been an incredible blessing.”
Hull noted that starting a pantry at Table Mound will offer school families a convenient way to access food. They can pick up their students from school and grab food while they are at it without having to get a ride across town or make an extra trip.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the convenience of being able to get it when they also might have some insecurities in other areas,” Hull said.
He also noted that students learn better when their basic needs, including food, are met.
“I think by providing this opportunity, we are helping some of our students have a little bit more of a reliable food service so they know that they’ll have food, and then they can be able to be successful at school,” Hull said.
Hutton said school-based food pantries are particularly valuable because school staff know the families and know who is in need. Those offerings also are more discreet for families who may not want to come to a community distribution.
Hutton said the school food pantries have been well received by families.
“I hope we can reach more people that are in need because that’s our mission,” she said. “We want to help people.”