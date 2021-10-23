Police said a second Dubuque teen was arrested for a gunpoint robbery.
Armond E. Hill, 16, of 575 W. 16th St., was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging first-degree robbery.
Court documents state that Justin A. Rickman, 40, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two subjects in the 2200 block of Queen Street on Oct. 7. He said one was wearing a blue sweatshirt and the other a white sweatshirt.
Rickman told officers that they approached his vehicle and asked for directions. They then “both displayed handguns at him and demanded his money,” documents state.
Rickman gave the subjects his wallet, which contained his driver’s license and credit cards.
Traffic camera footage showed a male heading to and from the 2200 block of Queen Street around the time of the incident. A school resource officer later identified the male as Hill, and school surveillance footage showed Hill wearing the same clothing.
Police report that the second male was Jacques D. Alexander, 16, of 2534 Windsor Ave., who was arrested last week on the same charge in relation to the incident.
When an officer tried making contact with Alexander, two others that were with him fled the area, and one threw a handgun under a vehicle, documents state. The handgun matched the description of one of the guns given by Rickman.