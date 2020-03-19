MANCHESTER, Iowa – Authorities said a Manchester man pointed a gun at another man during an argument.
Michael T. Short, 54, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. His next court hearing is set for Monday, March 23.
Court documents state that Short was arguing with Gregory Koester, of Waukon, at about 9:45 a.m. Friday at a property in rural Manchester. Short became upset and pointed a revolver at Koester. Authorities later located the revolver at the scene.