February convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Natalie R. Dienstbach, 22; Oct. 30.
- Jacqueline Gardner, 37; Sept. 21.
- Paula A. Iburg, 55; Sept. 25.
- James T. Jones, 22; July 25.
- Brian T. Lee, 28; Sept. 30.
- Katilyn M. Schmidt, 24; Oct. 24.
- Robert G. Specht, 48; April 28, 2019.
- Betwell Tiben, 20; May 17.
- Benjamin M. Troy, 24; Sept. 20.
- Spencer A. Hiler, 24; Aug. 14.
- Alonzo J. Henderson Jr., 29; Oct. 24.
- Estaurdo Suarez Sanchez, 28; July 26.
- Thompson Benjamin, 30; Nov. 10.
- Gerry H. Brands, 42; July 22.
- Jeffrey B. Ellis, 59; Sept. 10.
- Asha K. Flowers, 24; Oct. 30.
- Joseph E. Healy, 66; Aug. 16.
- Joe Jormelu, 35; Sept. 13.
- Lisa M. Rempe, 39; Sept. 10.
- Kenneth R. Runde, 30; March 7, 2020.