LIVINGSTON, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a burglary to a Grant County church.
Livingston (Wis.) United Methodist Church, 415 W. Woodward Ave., reported a burglary occurring at some point from March 27 through 29, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that the burglary resulted in the theft of a video camera, lenses to the camera, stamps and rubber gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.