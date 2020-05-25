From the time her granddaughter Savannah was young, Carol Manzel of Dubuque knew that the girl was something special.
“(Savannah) showed an ability to do gymnastic things at a young age,” said Carol, retired instructor in the education department at Clarke University. “I remember watching her on a jungle gym and she climbed all the way to the top. She always was kind of fearless and very adventuresome.”
Carol’s husband Bill, retired internist at Medical Associates Clinic, had his own moment of realization when watching his granddaughter at one of her first dance recitals. It wasn’t what Savannah did onstage that caught his eye, however — it was her attentiveness to the other performers after she finished her own dance.
“Savannah sat on her mother’s lap and just watched all the acts, with her eyes just glued on them like a laser focus, and I thought at the time, this is unusual,” Bill said. “She’s just got a focus that’s really unusual for someone her age.”
That focus and adventurous spirit will be on display this Tuesday when Savannah, of Lake Elmo, Minn., competes on the NBC show “World of Dance” in the season four premiere. At 9 years old, she will be the youngest dancer ever featured on the show.
Carol and Bill will be watching from afar as proud grandparents.
Filming for the show took place in February and March. While Savannah and her mother were off in Los Angeles, Carol and Bill helped their son, also named Bill Manzel, look after Savannah’s three siblings.
“Those kids could not be more excited for their sister,” Carol said.
Savannah attends Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood, Minn. The studio has had several older dancers appear on “World of Dance” in the show’s previous three seasons. Although the studio is currently closed due to COVID-19, Savannah is still dancing for four hours each day at home.
“Savannah is just such a sweet kid, a nice kid. She’s very quiet; she expresses herself in dance primarily,” Bill said.
“She talks with her feet,” Carol added.
“World of Dance” season four premieres Tuesday, May 26, on NBC at 9 p.m.