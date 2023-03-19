MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Bob Osterhaus stepped into a Dyersville shop while delivering newspapers as boy, asked a question and launched a career that continues to influence local pharmacists decades later.
“I got a job at Brueckner’s Drug Store in Dyersville when I was 10 years old,” Bob said. “World War II had just started, and I was a paper boy. I delivered all over Dyersville.”
Brueckner’s Drug Store was one of Bob’s best customers. He had stepped into the store one fateful day around 1941 to warm up.
“There were ladders up to the top (of the shelves), and (staff) had a pencil and a tablet, and they were writing down stuff, and I said, ‘What are you doing?’” Bob recalled. “They said, “We’re taking inventory.’ I said, ‘That looks like fun.’”
Brueckner’s staff offered him a job on the spot.
“And I’ve been going to a drug store every day since, except for when I was in college or the Army,” said Bob, 92, of Maquoketa.
Established 58 years ago, Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa bears Bob’s name and continues the legacy of the mostly retired pharmacist.
“The Osterhaus name is known for quality not only in Maquoketa — they are known nationally,” Joe Greenwood said.
Joe Greenwood is a pharmacist who runs the operations of eight drug stores his family firm owns solely or in partnership. Osterhaus came under the Greenwood umbrella in January 2022.
“There was never any thought of not keeping the Osterhaus name,” Joe Greenwood said.
Osterhaus Pharmacy traces its lineage to the first few years of the 20th century, when the Hinckley family established a drug store in 1903 in downtown Maquoketa. Bob and his wife, Ann, purchased Hinckley’s in 1965.
“We moved to Maquoketa and took over the existing pharmacy and helped it to grow,” Bob said.
Maquoketa supported four drug stores in 1965.
“They were all within a block of each other downtown,” said Matt Osterhaus.
Matt, 65, is Bob’s son and continues working at Osterhaus as a pharmacist, after having operated the business for several decades.
“There was a drug store right next door to Hinckley’s called Hanchar’s,” Bob said. “We bought Hanchar’s in 1969 and took the wall out between the two and made it into a larger pharmacy.”
The Osterhaus family eventually acquired the three other pharmacies that existed in Maquoketa, and by the early 1970s the Osterhaus Pharmacy location on Maquoketa’s Main Street had tripled in size — encompassing 10,000 square feet. Bob said he attributes his family’s pharmacy outlasting Maquoketa’s other independent drug stores in part to the Osterhaus approach.
“I’d like to believe it was the community accepting our patient and customer service,” Bob said. “We accepted the responsibility for the outcomes of the patients’ health when they came in contact with us.”
Matt said: “I’d say one of the other reasons that we’re still here is that Dad was very forward thinking, not only in letting patients know we were going to take care of them, but also in the processes of doing it, including keeping patient records.”
Matt and his wife, Marilyn, joined the family’s pharmacy in 1983, though Matt previously had worked in the store since adolescence. He and Marilyn met in pharmacy school and worked for a couple of years in Milwaukee before returning to Maquoketa. Matt said it was his intention to return to family pharmacy eventually after he initially entered the profession.
“At the time I graduated (from pharmacy school), my dad was just finishing up as the chairman of the (Iowa) Board of Pharmacy and I thought I should go practice someplace else,” Matt said. “I think it was a valuable experience. We liked Milwaukee and learned a lot up there. It put me in a better position to operate Osterhaus Pharmacy in the long run.”
Bob Osterhaus became known on state and national levels while continuing to operate a community pharmacy. He served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1996 through 2004 and held leadership positions with American Pharmaceutical Association and Iowa Pharmacy Association.
The Osterhaus name remains synonymous with pharmacy at Bob’s alma mater — the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy presents the Osterhaus Medal for Lifetime Achievement annually to individuals who have made extraordinary achievements in the pharmacy profession.
Osterhaus Pharmacy moved to its current location on West Platt Street in 2008.
“Our business had changed,” Matt said. “We became more health-care focused. In the past, we had a lot of gifts, sundries and general merchandise.”
Matt said demand for those items changed when Walmart came to Maquoketa in 1991, and the 10,000-square-foot downtown location became larger than the pharmacy’s needs. The current Osterhaus Pharmacy operation utilizes 6,000 square feet.
Ownership succession was one of the issues the Osterhaus family faced when deciding to sell the drug store.
“I didn’t really have a next in line,” Matt said. “We had pharmacists over the years who had expressed an interest (in succession), but we never got to a point where anybody had a plan to take over.”
The Osterhaus family also wished to align the drug store with a larger operation that could provide economy of scale and sustainability for the community pharmacy.
“Marilyn and I plan to live in Maquoketa the rest of our lives, and I’d like to drive by Osterhaus Pharmacy and know that there is somebody there who cares for patients the way that we have cared for patients,” Matt said.
Matt said there wasn’t any research required when selecting Waterloo-based Greenwood Pharmacy as a sale partner. Greenwood Pharmacy’s president, Bob Greenwood, has known Bob Osterhaus for decades.
“I’ve known Bob since I became a pharmacist,” Bob Greenwood said.
Bob Osterhaus helped secure an Iowa pharmacy license for Bob Greenwood in 1977. Greenwood had a Nebraska license after graduating from Creighton University.
“Some of the advice Bob (Osterhaus) gave me is that you have to think about what’s best for the patient,” he said. “You treat (patients) better than family, and you respect their needs.”
There was a tri-state area connection between the two Bobs, as well. Bob Osterhaus is a Dyersville native, while Bob Greenwood is a native of Farley — where his family established a grocery store.
Bob Greenwood said keeping the Osterhaus name on the Maquoketa pharmacy, as well as keeping Bob and Matt Osterhaus involved in its operation, remains an important consideration.
“Bob and Matt are synonymous with quality pharmacy,” Bob Greenwood said.
